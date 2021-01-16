SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

SSAAY stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

