SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

SSAAY stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.33.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

