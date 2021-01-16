Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 125,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

