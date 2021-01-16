SPINDLE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $627.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One SPINDLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $369,980.96 and approximately $627.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,371.91 or 1.00145251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00338491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.00570842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

