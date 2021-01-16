SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.18. 11,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FEU)

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

