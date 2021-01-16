SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.99

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,891,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

