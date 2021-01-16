SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.52 and last traded at $91.52. 2,007,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,972,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.53.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.