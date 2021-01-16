Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches Market Cap of $14.93 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $3.87 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00241760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00058392 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,558,334 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.