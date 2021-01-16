Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to $7.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.