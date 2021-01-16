Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 81,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $293,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

