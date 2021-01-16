Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 875 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hologic by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hologic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.10 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.