Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

