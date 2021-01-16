Sowa Financial Group Inc. Sells 275 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.