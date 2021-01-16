Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $3.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,907,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,093,313. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 297,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $676,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.