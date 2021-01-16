South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 925,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.