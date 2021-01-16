Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC remained flat at $$32.46 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.