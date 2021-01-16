Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

