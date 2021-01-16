Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Up 9.9%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 23,057,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 10,041,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 234,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

