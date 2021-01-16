Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 9.9% Higher

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. 5,922,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 1,617,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

