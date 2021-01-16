Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

