Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.70 ($22.00).

Shares of GLE opened at €17.33 ($20.39) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

