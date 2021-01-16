Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.