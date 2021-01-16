Societe Generale Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

