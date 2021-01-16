Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Up 5.6%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.06. 1,259,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,868,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.