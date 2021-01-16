SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

