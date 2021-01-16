Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.27.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.56. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,751,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

