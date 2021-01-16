Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.43 and last traded at $53.43. 14,764,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 15,885,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 7,721 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $218,504.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,003,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,688,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock valued at $83,135,514 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Snap by 138.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

