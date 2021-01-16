SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Down 41.6% in December

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SMTC stock remained flat at $$5.89 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,882. SMTC has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $166.19 million, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Equities analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMTC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SMTC by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SMTC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

