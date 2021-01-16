Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,734 shares of company stock worth $574,520. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.