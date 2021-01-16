Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $17,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,015,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.