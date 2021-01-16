Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $63,780.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $17,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,015,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

