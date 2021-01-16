Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.