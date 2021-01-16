Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $99.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.61.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,493,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.