Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Neutral

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $750.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

