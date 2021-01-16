Smith Barney Citigroup Downgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Sell

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.19.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock traded down $22.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.82. 2,351,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.98. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after acquiring an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.