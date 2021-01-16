SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 888,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.3 days.

OTCMKTS CWYUF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $139.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

