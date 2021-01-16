SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 7,087,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,833,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

