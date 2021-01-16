SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.97.

NYSE SM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,463,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

