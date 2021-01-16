SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

