Skycoin (SKY) Tops One Day Volume of $593,382.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $10.69 million and $593,382.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00242522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00062714 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,199.80 or 0.92142328 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

