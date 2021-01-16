SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

SiTime stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $139.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

