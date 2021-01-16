SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Trading 5.1% Higher

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.19. 1,432,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,495,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

