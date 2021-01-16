Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Trading Up 6.8%

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.75 and last traded at $94.95. Approximately 7,457,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,008,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after buying an additional 1,507,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 136.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 104.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

