SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SILV. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.
About SilverCrest Metals
