Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Up 8.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.43. 1,323,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,240,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter worth $773,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter worth $5,065,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

