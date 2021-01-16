Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €50.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.29 ($41.51).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

