Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 8.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.01. Approximately 1,386,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,813,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $24,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

