Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $1.06 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,329,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,722. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

