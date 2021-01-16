Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 215 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 577,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 285,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,202,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 175.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $5,627,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 8,038,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

