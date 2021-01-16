SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 168,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 41,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.