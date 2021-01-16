Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $20,455,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.